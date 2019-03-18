South Africa: Committee Grills Candidates to Sit On Commission for Gender Equality

analysis

A parliamentary committee interviewed 24 shortlisted candidates for eight positions on the Commission for Gender Equality. Ten names have been recommended.

Over 12 and 13 March, a parliamentary ad hoc committee chaired by Claudia Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba interviewed 12 candidates a day for vacancies in Chapter 9 institution, the Commission for Gender Equality.

The functions of the Commission for Gender Equality include "monitoring and evaluating the policies and practices of government, the private sector and other organisations to ensure that they promote and protect gender equality, public education and information, investigating inequality and investigating complaints on any gender-related issues", according to the 1996 Commission on Gender Equality Act.

Candidates

The short-listed candidates varied in terms of their activism. Some were disability rights activists, one was a sexual reproductive health activist while another advocated for the rights of rural women. The youngest candidate was 26 and the oldest 69.

The short-listed candidates varied in terms of their experience in gender justice work. Some had worked in government departments, some had legal experience, others had administration experience -- but all professed a passion for gender equality.

CGE Funding

IFP MP Liezl van de Merwe questioned candidates on how they would work around the...