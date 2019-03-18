Sudan: IBN-AUF and Russian Envoy Discuss Bilateral Relations

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of he Republic and Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen. Awad Ibn-Auf, received in the Republican Palace Sunday the Envoy of Russian President and Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, who conveyed the congratulations of the Russian leadership and wished of success in his new position.

The Envoy of President of Russia stressed in a press statement following the meeting strong will of his country to bolster its relations with Sudan , particularly in economic, political and military fields.

He said that he and the First Vice - resident have discussed ways of tightening political coordination betwee the two countries at international level and to work together to enhance level of commercial, economic and investment cooperation.

He said that Russia would work for boosting Sudan's military capabilities,, referring to the Russian contribution to the training of Sudanese military cadres as well as civil service cadres.

The Russian envoy underlined his country' supportive stance to Sudan to overcome the current stage, adding that Russia will stand alongside the Sudanese people and leadership to surpass the current stage, expressing confidence on the capability of Sudan leadership to overcome the economic difficulties.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Osama Faisal, has asserted the importance of visit the Russian delegation is currently paying to Sudan, saying it avails opportunity for the two countries to deliberate on a number of bilateral dossiers and issues of common concern.

He added that Foreign Minister, Dr Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, would visit Russia in April to particiapate in the Russian - Arab Forum.