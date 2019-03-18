Sudan: Russia Appreciates Sudan Independent and Balanced Positions

Khartoum — Russia has renewedits appreciation to the Sudanese independent and balanced stances towards the regional and international issues, as well as, the mutual support and coordination and the joint political will of the leaderships of the two countriesin regional and international issues.

This came when the Foreign Minister, Derdiri Mohammad Ahmed received, Sunday, at his office the visiting Envoy of the Russian President, Vildimir Putin and the eputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov.

The Russian Envoy has expressed his country's confidence on the wisdom and ability of the Sudanese leadership to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

The Foreign Minister has briefed the Russian official on the recent initiative of the President of the Republic to realize the political transition in the context of the constitutional legality to realize the aspuirations of the new generations.

He pointed out that stability and peace are, now prevailing in the areas that witnessed armed conflicts in the past including South Kordofan and Blue Nile, which has not witnessed the exchange of fire for more than two years.

He has indicated to the permanent cease-fire announced by the President of the Republic recently, affirming that Darfur is now preparing for withdrawal UNAMID by June 2020.

The meeting also dealt with the regional issues of mutual interest, especially the peace processes in South Sudan and Central Africa, Sudan's efforts to complete the implementation of peace in the two countries and the formation of national unity governments, in addition to, the situation in Libya.