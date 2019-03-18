17 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministers of State At Council of Ministers Assume Office

Khartoum — The take over procedures were made Sunday between the State at the Council of Ministers, Dr Amina Dirar, and the former Minister of State, Dr. Um Salama Mohamed Ismail, in presence of the Secretray General of the Council of Ministers, Osman Hussein Osman.

Dr Amina Dirar affirmed that efforts will continue to overcome the current challenges and to achieve stability and the wellfare for the people.

Dtr. Um Salama has thanked the employees at the Council of Ministers' General Secretariat, describing as distinguished the performance of the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the take over procedures were made between State Minister at the Council of Ministers, Khalid Hassan, and the former State Minister, Tareq Haj Ali, who pointed to the important role being played by the Cabinet's General Secretariat in administering the state's executive body.

