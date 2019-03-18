Sudan: Al-Mardhi Meets HAC Delegation

Obied — The Wali (governor) of North Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Al-Mardhi Siddiq Al-Mardhi met Sunday with a delegation of the federal Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), led the thr Official of the commission's Affairs,Al-Saddiq Adam Ibrahim, in presence of the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid in the North Kordofan, Ahmed Babiker Al-Hassan.

The head of the delegation said that the visit was part of a tour to Kordofan sector to follow up and to stand on performance and activities and the humanitarian projects implemented by communities.

The Wali of North Kordofan State has commeded the key role bing played by HAC in the countray in the humanitarian fields, stressing the state government support to the Commission to fully carry out its role towards the categories of the society.