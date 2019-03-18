17 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Saad Meets Newly Appointed - State Ministers

Khartoum — Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, meT Sunday the new State Ministers, Khaled Hassan Ibrahim, and Dr. AmIna Derar,besides the former State Ministers, Tareg Haj Ali, and Dr. Um-Salama Mohamad Ismail.

During the meeting, Saad has affirmed the importance of the coming phase, calling for the intensification of work to promote the state'sexecutive work on the basis of the directives included in the address delivered recently by the President of the Republic.

He appreciated the role of the former state ministers, wishing them a success in other national assignments.

