Sudan - S.Sudan Borders Commission Meets

Khartoum — The Sudan-South Sudan Joint Border Demarcation Commission has held its 8th meeting in Addis Ababa.

Head of the Commission, Dr. Maaz Ahmed Tango, told SUNA that the two sides have agreed to sponsor the report of the Technical Committee on demarcation of the joint border on the areas agreed upon, adding that the commission has directed the the joint committee to complete the arrangements and to prepare a comprehensive report on the planning for demarcation of the joint border.

He described the meeting as cordial.