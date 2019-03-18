Malawi: Lilongwe and Dedza Farmers Hail Peacock Seeds

Farmers in Lilongwe and Dedza Districts are all smiles following the performance of peacock seeds maize varieties in their farms this season.

The Farmers excitement was shown few days ago during field days organized by Peacock seeds targeting areas of traditional authorities Kachele and Chilikumwendo in Dedza and also in the area of Traditional Authorities Chingala and Kabudula in Lilongwe.

During the field days farmers were given opportunity to interact with Peacock Seeds officials while appreciating peacock seeds Maize varieties in different fields.

One of the farmers from Kachikumbu village in the area of tradition authority Chingala in Lilongwe district Fainesi Masau said he is optimistic that he will realize bumper harvest this year for choosing Peacock.

Masau said he planted the company's varieties such as Peacock 33 which has done well in her field.

"I'm certain of a bumper harvest. It was the first time for me to try the variety but I am telling you, this is my last option and I will not plant any seed," he said.

Salatiele Chikwatula from Nsalu in Lilongwe concurred with Masau saying Peacock Seeds Maize seed varieties is the only best option for farmers who take farming as business.

Sintala Tsoka, a Farmer from Lupia Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kachele in Dedza also gave his testimony saying he is now enjoying good fruits of farming since he chose to be using Peacock10, MH30 and Cap9001 from Peacock seeds.

Peacock Seeds Corporate Affairs and Marketing Manager Horace Boti said they were encouraged with the feedback.

He said there were many attributes attached to their crops, and added that was why farmers in the country preferred their products to others.

"Our seeds have high yielding potentials, are drought and disease resistant and mature early and they with stand harsh climatic conditions," said Boti.

Peacock Seeds is an award winning local seed producing company in the country founded over a decade ago.