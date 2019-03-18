South Africa: Mysafa Playing an Ever-Increasing Role in the Growth of Women's Football

The South African Football Association (SAFA) is using the gains made through the adoption of MYSAFA to improve, promote and develop women's football.

MYSAFA is a centralised user-friendly and FIFA approved player registration and competition management system used by the SAFA structures and clubs. To date, more than 217 000 active footballers in the country have been registered and more than 80 000 fixtures have been managed.

This technology is expected to play a big role, especially with the development of Women football and the commencement of the Women's Football League set to kick off in August.

As more players - both male and female - from Local Football Associations (LFA), schools and universities are registered and more leagues and competition are managed, the more MYSAFA will be able to track and know where to find the best new talent.

"We are excited about MYSAFA as it allows us to bring transparency to the women's game. We are making very difficult for anyone from clubs, schools and so forth to say that they can find women football players" SAFA's Acting CEO, Russell Paul said.

"MYSAFA will become a one stop shop to track progress of all the national teams abreast of where they will be playing next, and who are the next top women professionals in the country." Paul said.

A large majority of the players that represented the national team at various competitions which include the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup, Women's AFCON and now the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup have been registered on the system already.

It is on the same platform that players will be one day be able to create their own profiles and make themselves openly available to potential clubs and scouts.

