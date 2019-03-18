Malawi: Rising Fashion Entrepreneur Angel Kagwam'minga Challenges Malawian Designers

Lilongwe -based youthful fashion entrepreneur Angel Kagwam'minga has challenged fellow designers to be creative, saying creativity attracts potential investors who can boost the fashion industry.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Kagwam'minga who also owns Angelicious Designs, said the industry requires a support system that can market local designers beyond borders.

"Instead of begging, we should focus on attracting investors who can invest in infrastructure, production, promotion and marketing. We should emulate Lilly Alfonso who owns Lilly Alfonso clothing line because her creativity has earned her international recognition," said the 25 year old designer.

Kagwam'minga also stressed on the need to offer high quality Malawian products at reasonable prices and meet demand of valuable customers with urgency.

The youthful designer further added that she has noted with great concern that locally produced garments are relatively expensive hence Malawians prefer buying foreign to local products.

"I am aware that lack of other materials in the local supplies is the biggest challenge. Our local supplies only stock materials that are much demanded.

"Therefore, to be a unique designer by providing unique and best quality products is also a challenge. However, we have mobilized a team of young designers to order materials in bucky to overcome this challenge," she revealed.

Kagwam'minga also attributed lack of promotion and publicity as a deterrent for Malawians to support home industry.

"You can have a good product but if people are not aware, how can they buy?" she quarried

Kagwam'minga started designing in 2014. She was inspired by a Japanese designer, Mitsuko Tamura who by then was working with JICA under OVOP project in Lilongwe.

"By then I was looking for a reliable, convenient and solid business to suit the new environment that I moved in. The Japanese lady taught me basics of designing and hand sewing, then I improved to making my own designs and producing them," she recalled.