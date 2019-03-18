South Africa: More Load Shedding Scheduled for This Week

Due to a shortage in capacity, Eskom will this morning implement Stage 4 load shedding.

"Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented on Monday, 18 March from 9am to 11pm," said the power utility on Monday.

Monday's load shedding follows on load shedding seen throughout the course of the weekend. Through the course of the weekend, the power utility scaled up its load shedding schedule from Stage 2 up to Stage 4.

"We remind customers that load shedding at Stage 4 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled," said the power utility, who added that load shedding is a highly controlled process implemented to protect the system and to prevent a total collapse of the system or a national blackout.

During Stage 4 load shedding, approximately 80% of the country's demand is still being met.

The power utility is also scheduled to implement up to Stage 4 load shedding on Tuesday.

Stage 2 calls for 2000MW, Stage 3 calls for 3000MW, and Stage 4 calls for 4000MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period.

The power utility stressed that its maintenance teams are working around the clock to return generation units to the electricity system.

"We appeal to customers to switch off geysers during the day as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand. Remember to treat all electrical points as live during load shedding."

The power utility advised its customers to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom and their municipal website.

For Eskom customers, these schedules are available on the Eskom website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za). Eskom customers can also contact our customer contact centre at 0860 037 566.