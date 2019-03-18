South Africa: Malinga - Proteas Looking Good for World Cup Sf

Cape Town — Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga says the Proteas will be strong contenders at this year's World Cup in England.

One of the most respected white ball bowlers of his generation, Malinga agrees that South Africa's bowling attack is their major strength heading into the competition.

Sri Lanka were pummelled 5-0 by the Proteas in the ODI series and have a lot to consider themselves before the World Cup, but turning his attention to South Africa Malinga said he was hugely impressed by what he had seen over the course of the serie.

"In the World Cup there will be similar conditions and they have very good fast bowlers who are intelligent and have skill," Malinga said after Saturday's 5th and final ODI.

"They know who to use that skill, and that's the important thing. They have wicket-taking options and they have a good bowling unit."

A veteran of 218 ODIs and having played in three World Cups already, Malinga knows that the tournament will be wide open.

"In the World Cup you never know what can go on. Whoever does best on the day will win," he said.

"They (South Africa) have good fighting characters and match-winners that the team needs.

"I think they have a good chance to get into the top four."

Source: Sport24