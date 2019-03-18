Nigeria: Govt Shuts Lagos Trade Fair

The popular and ever busy Trade Fair in Lagos has been shut. Currently, traders who were unaware of the development arrived their shops at the Trade Fair for their normal business only to discover to their surprise that all the gates, leading to the Fair have been barricaded.

Traders at the fair are still in shock and confused over the development as they said they were not aware of any issue that may have led to the shutting down of the premises nor were they pre-informed before the Trade Fair was shut.

Trade Fair Lagos where majority of the traders are Igbo has been shut down and those whose businesses are there are locked out. @segalink @AbdulMahmud01 @renoomokri @DrJoeAbah @followlasg @AsiwajuTinubu pic.twitter.com/3Szx9EBcC0

