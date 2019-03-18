South Africa: Death Toll After KZN Floods Rises to Seven - MEC

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomsa Dube-Ncube says the death toll following days of rains and flash floods in the province now stands at seven.

Nomsa Dube-Ncube also says the damage caused by last week's torrential rain has been estimated to be worth around R100m, eNCA reported on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Cogta spokesperson Lennox Mabaso told News24 the body of one of two men were washed away while crossing a bridge in Verulam last Sunday was recovered in a stream north of Durban.

Mabaso said the other man was found alive.

Police divers have recovered at least two other bodies in rivers and streams in and around Durban this week.

KZN, Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe have been hit by heavy rains in recent days.

Mozambique was hit by Tropical Cyclone Idai on Thursday , bringing with it significant rain and winds in excess of 70km/h.

Zimbabwe also felt the peripheral effects of Idai, with homes being damaged and bridges swept away in strong floods.

At least 24 people were confirmed dead in Zimbabwe on Saturday.

News24