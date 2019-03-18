South Africa: Just in - ANC KZN Confirms Harry Gwala Mayor 'Picked Up' in Connection With Sindiso Magaqa's Murder

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed one of its members, Mluleki Ndobe, and a second person have been taken in by police in connection with the murder of Sindiso Magaqa.

The former ANC Youth League secretary general died in hospital in September 2017, around two months after he was shot in Mzimkhulu, south of Durban.

ANC KZN spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu told News24 that Ndobe, one of its provincial working committee members, who serves as a mayor in the province, was "picked up" by police.

Simelane-Zulu said she was not sure whether this meant that he had been arrested or just taken in for questioning as part of the police's investigation into Magaqa's shooting.

TimesLive is reporting that Bheki Cele's spokeperson, Reneilwe Serero, has confirmed a "senior official from Harry Gwala District Municipality" has been arrested.

Serero declined to name the "senior official".

This is a developing story. More to follow.

News24