South Africa: Two Men Arrested for Pushing Student Off Seventh Floor of Pretoria Building

Two men have been arrested for allegedly pushing a teenage student from the seventh floor of an apartment building in Aracadia, Pretoria, on Saturday afternoon.

Police says the pair was apprehended around 12:00 on Sunday.

Captain Daniel Mavimbela says the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mavimbela says eyewitnesses saw the suspects, aged 23 and 27, arguing with the 18-year-old moments before he was pushed.

The victim was rushed to hospital but he died hours later.

Local police commander Brigadier Ramakamakama Kekana says the involvement of eyewitnesses was key.

"Informers and other ordinary members of the community must also be thanked for providing us information that let to both the identification and apprehension of the suspects," says Kekana.

The suspects are expected to appear in court by the end of Tuesday.

