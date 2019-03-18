Kenya: Depth Will Make Bandari Rule Kenyan Football

It is of utmost importance that Bandari Football Club utilises well this transfer window to allow them to continue favourably competing in this gruelling, back breaking and intense Kenyan premier league.

Depth is very key more so for Bandari, who have to make long trips up country for both the league matches and other national competitions throughout the season which has seen player burnouts increase.

Squad depth plays a major role in the healthy functioning of a club and is a big reason why the best clubs stay on top for as long as they do.

Injuries to key players among them top midfielder Wycliffe Lugogo and striker Wycliffe Ochomo has seen Bandari drop very vital points, and its therefore not surprising that they have dropped to position three on the log with 32 points behind league leaders Sofapaka and Gor Mahia who are placed second.

A case in point is when Bandari came back from the SportPesa Cup in Tanzania, they lost the subsequent game 4-0 to Kakamega Homebody.

That was their first loss this season, something that should not have happened if they had the required depth which could have seen squad rotation come in handy, and allowed some of the players who were utilised frequently in Tanzania get the much needed rest while still fielding a formidable side.

Further afield with Manchester City, one can see how impeccable their methods are.

They have an amazing first XI, but also have replacements for each and every position with regular squad rotation by manager Pep Guardiola keeping the team fresh. This ensures the best combinations are available for big games, not to mention helping out when injuries strike.

A case in point for this would be the long-term loss of midfield marshal Kevin de Bruyne this season and how Bernardo Silva, who was hitherto predominantly a winger has adapted and stepped up to that midfield role even after some pundits thought his time at the club was up after the signing of Riyadh Mahrez from Leicester City.

Silva has proven to be a very useful player for City every time he steps on to the pitch.

We are quite aware of the fact that Kenyan clubs do not have the required wherewithal but Bandari can make so with some key additions particularly in the midfield where a creative player with vision would be key, and a proven goal getter.

Bandari has been hit hard with injuries in this two position.

All I am trying to say is some few shrewd acquisitions will help bolster the Bandari squad bearing in mind huge games are coming thick and fast.

The last week acquisition of lanky striker Alex Orotomal from St Georges of Ethiopia is important to cover the hole left by injured Ochomo, but I still don't think that is not enough if Bandari has to return to its winning ways as was witnessed at the beginning of the season when they dispatched their opponents with a lot of ease.