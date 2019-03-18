Southern Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu On Humanitarian Aid to Countries Affected By Tropical Cyclone Idai

press release

Minister Sisulu calls on South Africans to make donations for flood relief in neighbouring countries affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has appealed to South African NGOs, companies and individuals to make donations towards humanitarian aid for the people of Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai.

According to reports, at least 100 people have lost their lives as a result of floods that have left 400 000 displaced and in urgent need of shelter, food and other amenities.

The Minister has, on behalf of the people of South Africa, sent a message of condolences to the people of Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique and wished those in hospital speedy recovery.

"We have directed all our Embassies and Diplomats to continue to work with the three countries to assess the damage" said Minister Sisulu.

The Minister also said: "We have this afternoon received reports from our Missions and our teams on the ground who are working with authorities, what is urgent now is the provision of humanitarian aid".

The Minister urged any South Africans affected by the floods to contact the Embassies or call the 24-hour DIRCO call centre on 0123511000.

Companies, NGOs and individuals who are able to assist are requested to contact the following officials:

Matheko Rametsi

E-mail: RametsiMU@dirco.gov.za

Cell: 081 037 2765

Surprise Malehase

E-mail: MalehaseS@dirco.gov.za

Cell: 83 700 7946

The Hashtag for the Urgent Donation call by the Minister is #CycloneIdaiHumanitarian2019

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation