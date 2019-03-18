South Africa: Department of Human Settlements Warns of Fake Social Media Account

press release

It has come to the attention of the department and the Deputy Minister, Zou Kota-Fredericks that someone has cloned her facebook account and is going around requesting people for donations towards developmental work being done with the European Union to assist countries with grants including South Africa.

Members of the public, human settlements sector stakeholders including private sector, civil society, churches and other community formations are requested to practice caution when dealing with these criminals who are using the name of the Deputy Minister and the Department of Human Settlements to advance their selfish interest.

Law enforcement agencies have also been alerted to the scam.

Issued by: Department of Human Settlements