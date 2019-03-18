South Africa: Zokwana to Launch Small-Scale Fisheries Sector in KZN

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister, Senzeni Zokwana will on Tuesday launch the Small-Scale Fisheries Sector in KwaZulu-Natal which will see a total of 2 184 fishers in the province being declared as small-scale fishers in terms of the Marine Living Resources Act.

The launch is part of the national rollout of the small-scale fisheries sector in South Africa's coastal provinces in previously disadvantaged or marginalised fishing communities.

The department has been working with the coastal communities in setting up co-operatives, registering them with Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and providing extensive training in fishing and co-operative management.

KwaZulu-Natal is the second province to be launched after the Northern Cape.

The purpose of the event is for the Minister to launch the small-scale fisheries sector in the province by declaring small-scale fishing co-operatives by handing over the co-operative certificates to 29 registered co-operatives, with over 2000 members from communities located in the greater KZN area to be allocated 15 year fishing rights.

During the event, Zokwana will announce the schedule for the rights application and allocation process. He will also announce the support programs for small-scale fishing co-operatives in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government.

The event will take place at KwaMazitapele Sports Ground in Mandeni Municipality, ward 2.