Uganda: Busoga FDC Leaders Back Besigye for 2021 Election

Jinja — Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leaders from Busoga Sub-region have asked Dr Kizza Besigye not to retire "until power we have spent many years fighting for has been captured."

The party leaders made the call to Dr Besigye, the FDC founding president and four-time presidential candidate, on Saturday during a memorial service for FDC activists Wycliffe Kakaire and George Waiswa at Buleeba Village, Budondo Sub-county in Jinja District.

Dr Frank Nabwiso, the former Kagoma County MP, while quoting a book Dr Kizza Besigye and Uganda's Unfinished Revolution said: "The book talks about an unfinished revolution in Uganda; so you should not leave the struggle until it is concluded."

The book he was referring to was written by journalist Daniel Kalinaki.

The Namutumba District FDC chairperson, Mr Jamali Wante, said Besigye is an embodiment of Uganda's political struggle and those who say he should leave the stage for another person are not serious.

The Budondo Sub-county FDC chairperson, Mr Jamada Otamongo, said Dr Besigye is the only Opposition leader who can lead this country because he has been steadfast in his struggle for democracy in the country.

"Since he started the struggle, he has never defected to another party meaning he is trustworthy," Mr Otamongo told the gathering.

Dr Besigye did not give a specific response to the call by the party leaders.

He promised to work with his team to support families of the deceased FDC activists.

"We have planted fruits to remember them. We stopped laying flowers because they were causing environmental concerns but people will come here and eat the fruits," the Opposition politician said.

The Jinja District FDC chairperson, Mr Abubaker Maganda, said: "We started with them in Reform Agenda; it's bad that they passed away before reaching Dr Besigye's new government."

Earlier, Dr Besigye was involved in running battles with police who fired teargas and live ammunition to disperse his supporters.

While being hosted on a local radio station, Dr Besigye criticised President Museveni's government and rallied Ugandans to remove him before 2021 general elections.

However, as he exited the radio station, Dr Besigye was met by hoards of his supporters, prompting police under the district police commander, Mr Vincent Irama, to intervene.

In the ensuing confrontation with Dr Besigye's supporters, police fired teargas and live ammunition.

He was later escorted out of town to Buleeba Village in Budondo Sub-county where he addressed the residents.

During the retreat at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi yesterday, the NRM MPs passed a resolution endorsing President Museveni as the party's sole candidate for the 2021 presidential elections.