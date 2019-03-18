Somalia: Locals Gang-Up Against Al-Shabaab, Kill 4 Militants

A picture of Al-Shabab flag. Four militants were killed by villagers over the weekend

At least 4 members of the Al-Sbabab terror group were rounded up and killed by villagers in Wanlawyen, North of Mogadishu over the weekend.

Self-organised locals infuriated with Al-Shabaab continuous extortion killed four militants including a senior leader who was in-charge of Zakawat in Wanlaweyn town of Somalia.

Wanlaweyn is a small town in the coastal southeastern Lower Shebelle region of Somalia. Situated around 50 miles northwest of the capital Mogadishu.

The fighting which initially broke out late Friday entered its second day on Saturday.

According to Omar Sheikh Mohamed, the head of the self-organised group, they killed four Al-Shabaab fighters including a senior Zakawat and operations officers.

Credible sources confirmed that bodies of slain fighters were brought to Wanlaweyn town. Al-Shabaab has not yet commented on victory claimed by locals in Lower Shabelle region over its fighters.