Somalia: New Soccer Head Coach Gets Down to Work

Veteran Ghanaian gaffer Bashiru Hayford has started work as the head coach of the Somalia senior national team. The two-Ghana Premier League winner has also been named the technical director of the Somalia Football Association.

Hayford has rich experience having handled several national team youth teams and also top-flight sides like Power FC, Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko, AshantiGold and Ebusua Dwarfs.

The former Black Queens coach received an offer to become the head coach of the Somali national team LIONS OF PUNT a few weeks ago and is currently in Somalia working.

Radio Dalsan understands the former Ashanti Gold and Ebusua Dwarfs gaffer arrived in Mogadishu on 9th March for negotiations and has signed a 2-year contract with the side.

Bashir Hayford came under a lot of criticism after failing to qualify the Black Queens of Ghana to the Womens World Cup in France during the Women's AFCON in Ghana earlier this year.