South Africa: SA Small Businesses to Enter Italian Market

Given the right platform and support, South African small, medium and micro enterprises can succeed in the Italian market.

This is because Italy has a small and family-oriented business strategy- which puts small businesses at an advantage compared to multi-nationals in Italy.

"There is a lot that we can showcase as South Africa in Europe. We just need to support and encourage entrepreneurs back home to also invest their resources in foreign markets.

"Now it is the right time to show the world that there is so much more they can derive from South Africa and the rest of the continent," said the South African Consul General to Milan, Titi Nxumalo.

Speaking at the Cosmoprof Worldwide exhibition currently taking place in Bologna, Nxumalo was optimistic this can be done to the cosmetics industry given that President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed government to focus on increasing exports of manufactured local goods.

"I would not say whether there is a demand or not for South African health and beauty products here in Italy, but we rather bring our products and test the market when the right platforms are presented to us.

"Also, agro-processing products like rooibos and wines that we are continuously supporting and promoting as a mission have been in demand in Italy due to the rooibos health benefits and the reputation South African wines have all over the world," added Nxumalo.