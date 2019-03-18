Southern Africa: SA Urged to Donate to Idai Relief Efforts

International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has urged South Africans to make donations for flood relief in neighbouring countries battered by Tropical Cyclone Idai.

Over the past week, parts of Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique were affected by the tropical cyclone that left trails of destruction while claiming tons of lives in its wake.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Sisulu appealed to South African NGOs, companies and individuals to make donations towards humanitarian aid for the affected countries.

According to reports, at least 100 people have lost their lives as a result of floods that have left 400 000 displaced and in urgent need of shelter, food and other amenities.

"The Minister has, on behalf of the people of South Africa, sent a message of condolence to the people of Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique and wished those in hospital speedy recovery," the department said.

"We have directed all our Embassies and Diplomats to continue to work with the three countries to assess the damage. We have this afternoon received reports from our Missions and our teams on the ground who are working with authorities. What is urgent now is the provision of humanitarian aid," Sisulu said in the statement.

The department urged South Africans affected by the floods to contact the Embassies or call the 24-hour DIRCO call centre on 012 351 1000.

Companies, NGOs and individuals who are able to assist are requested to contact:

Matheko Rametsi RametsiMU@dirco.gov.za on +27 81 037 2765

Surprise Malehase MalehaseS@dirco.gov.za on +27 83 700 7946