Mozambique: European Aid for Cyclone Victims

Maputo — The European Union has granted 150,000 euros (about 170,000 US dollars) to assist the victims of floods and of cyclone Idai in central Mozambique.

The aid should directly benefit 7,500 people in Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambezia provinces. A further 17,000 people will benefit from sanitation and health services in accommodation centres.

"This financing from the EU will support the Mozambique Red Cross in providing much needed humanitarian assistance to the communities affected", according to an EU press release.

The aid will be used to create immediate temporary shelter for families who have lost their homes, and will also provide access to clean drinking water, first aid services, mosquito nets, mattresses, blankets and kitchen utensils.

This financing is part of the EU's general contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Cyclone Idai made landfall on the central Mozambican coast near the city of Beira on Thursday afternoon, causing major damage in much of Sofala province and the neighbouring province of Manica.

Access to many affected areas remains a challenge, since roads are flooded or blocked by fallen trees.