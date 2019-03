Africa: Afcon Qualifiers - Alain Giresse Names Tunisia Squad for Upcoming Qualifiers

Tunisian National team head coach, Alain Giresse, has announced his 26 man squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifier against Eswatini.

The squad saw the return of talisman, Youssef Msakni, and iconic goalkeeper, Moez Hassan.

Tunisia has already secured its qualification after a 2-1 victory against Niger off base.

Tunisia will face Eswatini on 22/03/2019 in Rades. 4 days later, they will play Algeria in a friendly game.

Here are the players:

Goalkeepers:

Farouk Ben Mustapha

Moez Hassan

Ayman Mathlouthi

Defenders:

Wajdi Kechrida

Mohamed Drager

Larry Azzouni

Rami Bedoui

Yessine Meriah

Syam Ben Youssef

Dylan Bronn

Ali Maaloul

Oussama Haddadi

Midfielders:

Mohamed Amine Ben Amor

Elyess Skhiri

Aymen Ben Mohamed

Ferjeni Sassi

Bilel Saidani

Attackers:

Naim Sliti

Anice Badri

Seifeddine Khaoui

Bassem Srarfi

Wahbi Khazri

Taha Yassine Khnissi

Youssef Msakni

Firas Chouat

Yessine Chamakhi