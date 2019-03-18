Africa: Dodoma Stadium to Conquer Africa

THE proposed mega stadium in Dodoma, whose construction will be funded by Moroccan King Mohammed V I, will probably be one of the largest in the continent.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), Patrick Mfugale, the proposed mega stadium to be constructed at Nanenane area, along Dodoma- Morogoro highway in the capital city, is set to accommodate a normal capacity of 85,000 to 100,000 spectators.

Mfugale said logistics for the construction of the stateof- the-art venue, whose design replicates imposing Mount Kilimanjaro are well underway. "From the outside, the venue will resemble an iconic Mount Kilimanjaro.

The arena is also strategically located close to the Dodoma-Morogoro highway and will be visible to all passersby," he said, adding that there will be ring roads around the venue and it will also be close to the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) network.

Going by the maximum capacity announced by Mfugale, Dodoma venue will probably be the largest in the continent. Currently, the FNB Stadium, also known as Soccer City and The Calabash, located in Soweto area of Johannesburg, South Africa is the largest football venue with the capacity to accommodate 94,736 spectators.

The second largest stadium in Africa is Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt, which accommodates 86,000 spectators, while Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa, DR Congo and Stade 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers, Algeria are tied in third position with a total seating capacity of 80,000 fans each.

Cairo International Stadium in Egypt with the capacity to sit 74,100 spectators is fourth; in fifth is Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco which has the capacity of sitting 67,000 spectators.

Stade Moulay Abdellah situated in Rabat, Morocco and June 11 Stadium in Tripoli, Libya each with the capacity to accommodate 65,000 are tied in sixth place, while Ellis Park Stadium based in Johannesburg, South Africa is placed seventh with 62,567 capacity.

In the eighth place is Bahir Dar Stadium in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia with the capacity of 60,500 fans and in the ninth place is Abuja Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria, which sits 60,491 spectators.

The imposing National Stadium in Dar es Salaam is tied tenth with four other venues, each with the capacity to host 60,000 fans.

The other venues are Stade Olympique de Radès in Radès, Tunisia, Stade Leopold Senghor in Dakar Senegal, Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi, Kenya and Heroes National Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia.

During his visit in the country in October, 2016, King Mohamed V I of Morocco pledged to build an ultra-modern stadium in Dodoma.

In his visit, dozens of Moroccan companies inked agreements with major players of Tanzanian private sector, including the newly planned sports venue, which the President John Magufuli said it will be the largest in the country.