Nigeria: Aplus Wins Oba of Lagos Cup As Battle for Majekodunmi Cup Begins

APlus polo team entered the record books at the weekend when they became the first side to win a trophy at the ongoing 2019 GTBank Lagos international polo tournament through a 7-61/2 victory over Caverton Saopolo.

It was a thrilling game watched by a full house of polo enthusiasts at the Ribadu Road Polo Ground in Ikoyi with the Lukman Adebayo's powered side starting on a half goal handicap goal advantage. They went neck-to-neck with their highly rated Caverton Saopolo side, who opened scores in the early minutes of the first chukka and led till the fourth chukka, when Aplus drew level and took the lead to earn a hard fought victory.

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, who was the Special Guest of Honour, cheered all through the final as both teams battled for the crown played in his honour. He later led other top dignitaries to present the prizes to the winners and runners-up at a brief prize presentation ceremony.

The championship's biggest attraction, the Majekodunmi Cup will be the star attraction this week as the prestigious polo extravaganza enters its grand finale.

Ahead of the winners-takes-all final stages, aficionados and polo buffs are already salivating the chance of witnessing the crowning of the new champions of the highly revered 67-year-old prize as three teams square up for the crown last won by Fifth Chukker, which did not come to the party this year.

Armed to the teeth with intimidating horse power and fortified with foreign professionals, the three contestants are the Bode Makanjuola led Lagos Centaurs, who are making their second attempt at the top title, Seyi Tinubu's STL Warriors and the record setting Maurice Ekpenyong powered Almat Farmers from Abuja.

Horse for Horse, move for move, the trio are set for what would undoubtedly be one of the most contested Majekodunmi Cup in years. Make no mistake, whoever survives the mayhem this weekend to clinch the title, should be ready to take as much as they give in this adrenalin rush face off.

The crowded Lagos Low Cup that attracted 14 ambitious and equally matched teams with a handful of rookies from all the major polo centres across the country, promises to be another big spectacle that is guaranteed to be muddle up till the last game, to separate the eventual winner.

Two big subsidiary cups, the Italian Ambassador's Cup and the Kaiser Cup, now Independence Cup, reputed as the oldest polo prize in Nigeria competed for by high-goal teams since early 1900s, would add to the glamour of this international fiesta.

For another year running, the competition will host a renowned and faithful collection of sponsors supporting this long-standing event. Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) leads the sponsor' board, joining the other distinguished team sponsors BUA Group, WAPIC Insurance, Arbico, ChapelHill Denhem and Verve Champagne, as well as a new additions, Shell, Coca-Cola welcoming polo aficionados.