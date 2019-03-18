18 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Vicki Momberg's Bid to Appeal Racism-Related Conviction Postponed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Canny Maphanga

Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal her two-year sentence in connection with a racism-related conviction has been postponed.

The postponement, in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, was brought about by Momberg's change of legal representation.

On November 3, 2017, Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident.

In March 2018, she was sentenced to two years in jail with an additional one year suspended.

The former real estate agent was granted R2 000 bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in August last year, pending the outcome of an appeal against her conviction and sentence, News24 reported earlier.

The matter is expected to resume on June 11, 2019.

News24

South Africa

Army Deployed to Mozambique As Cyclone Affects Power Supply

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has deployed the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to Mozambique to assist… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.