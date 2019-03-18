South Africa: Vicki Momberg's Bid to Appeal Racism-Related Conviction Postponed

Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal her two-year sentence in connection with a racism-related conviction has been postponed.

The postponement, in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, was brought about by Momberg's change of legal representation.

On November 3, 2017, Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident.

In March 2018, she was sentenced to two years in jail with an additional one year suspended.

The former real estate agent was granted R2 000 bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in August last year, pending the outcome of an appeal against her conviction and sentence, News24 reported earlier.

The matter is expected to resume on June 11, 2019.

News24