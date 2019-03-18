Somalia: Calm Return to Somalia Town Following Deadly Clan Clashes

At least thirty people were killed at clans militia clash between two groups in Burdere location. Burdere is the location within Adale where the clash took the course.

Clan clashes were reported yesterday in Middle Shabelle at locations that come under Adale district. Residents of Burdere location report that there is sanity after heavy military engagement by two clan militias.

The two sides who are said to be close have a high number of casualties. The clan militias have conflicted over grazing land in that location. It is not the first time the two sides have confronted. Hundreds have died in Somalia over the past years as a result of grazing land conflicts.