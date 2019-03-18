18 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Calm Return to Somalia Town Following Deadly Clan Clashes

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least thirty people were killed at clans militia clash between two groups in Burdere location. Burdere is the location within Adale where the clash took the course.

Clan clashes were reported yesterday in Middle Shabelle at locations that come under Adale district. Residents of Burdere location report that there is sanity after heavy military engagement by two clan militias.

The two sides who are said to be close have a high number of casualties. The clan militias have conflicted over grazing land in that location. It is not the first time the two sides have confronted. Hundreds have died in Somalia over the past years as a result of grazing land conflicts.

Somalia

40 Killed in Hirshaballe Clan Fighting

At least 40 people have been killed after fighting erupted between two related clans in Buur Villageg Adale district in… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.