Nigeria: Okpekpe Road Race Gets May 25 Date As Registration Begins

The Organisers of the seventh edition of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race have revealed that the race will hold on May 25, adding that registration for the event has been officially declared open.

In a statement yesterday, the organisers disclosed that the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) have sanctioned the date, adding, "as the only road race in West Africa with a silver label status and the only one certified by AIMS in the sub-region of Africa, it is thus expected that we will be listed in the calendar of both the IAAF and AIMS."

According to the race's spokesman, Dare Esan, "the race is not only for professional athletes, who want to run for the prize monies on offer or to improve on their times for ranking purposes, it is also open to people who want to run for fun or for charity.

"For quick and easy registration, intending runners for all categories can download the tracking application launched for the race in 2017 or visit the website www.okpekperoadrace.com to register.

"We are delighted to announce that intending runners at the seventh edition of the race can also use our tracking application to register for the race."

The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race is one of only two road races in Nigeria certified by the IAAF and the only one recognised by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

This year's race will hold in Okpekpe, a town in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State located about 25 kilometres northeast of Auchi.

Last year, Kenya's Kibet Alex won the men's title (29.46) ,while Ethiopia's Yani Dera Dida emerged the women's best.