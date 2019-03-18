Nigeria: VCN Plans Bigger U-17 Football Carnival

The management of sporting wears supply company, VCN Sports Plaza has reiterated its plan to make the third edition of the u-17 football carnival bigger and better later in the year in Lagos.

The yearly championship is aimed at unearthing talented young footballers for the country and top clubs around the world.

Speaking on the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of VCN, Chief Victor Nwaribeaku said the firm was encouraged by the success recorded in the first two editions, adding that they accommodate more teams and increase the money prize for participants this year.

"At VCN our target remains promoting sports to the highest standard. We believe that such regular exposure would ultimately lead to the discovery of new Okochas, Ikpebas, Kanus, Rufais and lots more."

"Very soon the organising committee will come up with the date of registration and other plans. But I can tell all players and officials interested in the competition to be at their best because a lot of goodies will be available for those that distinguish themselves on and off the pitch," he said.

Nwaribeaku added that football scouts from within and outside the country would be on ground to scout for talented players.