Nigeria: Yobe Hospital Conducts First Brain Surgery

Two months after Kano State witnessed an historic medical breakthrough with the first brain surgery conducted in the state in January, the feat was recorded by another northern state when the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH) in a major milestone at the weekend conducted the first brain surgery at the YSUTH main theater complex in Damaturu.

The team of neurosurgeons and Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) surgeons who performed the feat were led by Dr. Babagana Usman, a neurosurgeon from the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) and the first neurosurgeon from the Northeastern Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson to the governor, Abdullahi Bego. According to him, as envisioned by the governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, YSUTH is fast carving a niche for itself as a centre of excellence in medical care.

"With a new College of Medical Sciences, newly retrofitted hospitals and unrelenting investment in the healthcare sector, Governor Gaidam has placed Yobe firmly on the path to pre-eminence in healthcare. And with this feat, the YSUTH management and the Ministry of Health under the leadership of Dr. Muhammad Bello Kawuwa, have earned the appreciation that they so richly deserve."

The leader of the surgeons who conducted the surgery, Dr. Babagana Usman, thanked the state government for its support to the team for making the feat possible. "This is the first brain surgery done in Yobe, in the history of the medical profession in the state."

It would be recalled that in January 2019, the governor had directed YSUTH to offer free kidney dialysis services for patients who are indigenes of the state. Cases of kidney failure had been serious in Gashua and Nguru axis, a situation that prompted the governor to give the directive.

While giving the directive, the governor also approved over N4 billion for the execution of various projects in the state, which included supply of 20 Toyota Hilux 4WD for the support of security at the cost of N480,000,000; construction of additional three-storey female hostel building at Yobe State University at the cost of N244,355,153; and procurement of an additional 1.5T MRI machine for the state Teaching Hospital in Damaturu for N585,516,507.78.