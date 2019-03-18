Rwanda: 1 Million People Were Killed Within 100 Days in 1994 Rwanda Genocide

African media practitioners and communicators at Kigali, Genocide memorials for an excursion

A senior guide officer at the Rwanda genocide memorial in the country's capital, Kigali has told over seventy African journalists and communicators that the 1994 Rwandan Genocide against the Tutsis had killed one million people within a period of one hundred days.

Bonheur Pacitique said as a result of the genocide, more than a quarter of a millions of those victims of the genocide were buried at the Kigali Genocide memorial.

During an excursion by the media practitioners and communicators at the memorial on their last day of the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) 2nd media engagement and training, Mr. Pacitique said the memorial is dedicated to learning and remembering victims of the genocide.

He said the number of people buried at the memorial was in fact, not the total number killed, saying, "We are still discovering bodies.