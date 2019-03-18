Gambia: Health Minister Warns Staff Against Operating Private Pharmacies

The minister of Health and Social Welfare has warned against the operation of private pharmacies by health personnel, who are government employees.

Dr. Isatou Touray was speaking at Sanyang Major Referral Health Center in Kombo South recently, as she continued her nationwide tour of health facilities.

She made it clear that health personnel who are working in the government health facilities should henceforth distance themselves from operating private pharmacies as an additional source of income.

Minister Touray stated that medicines and health equipment that are intended for the country's health sectors are purposely for use at public health services and not for private establishments.

As public health servants, she reminded them to work tirelessly and refrain from any possible 'bad health practices.'

She equally raise eyebrows over the illegal establishment of pharmacies by non-government certified health individuals, saying such unlawful health practices can endanger the health service delivery sector of the nation.

To this end, she assured of government's commitment in ensuring a good practice and a lawful health service delivery for the citizens.