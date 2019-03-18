Gambia's 54th Independence Celebrated in Egypt

Gambians in Egypt have celebrated the country's 54th Independence Day in the North African nation, remembering the memories of sacrifices made by the country's freedom fighters and their devotion to the cause of freedom.

The annual celebration became more successful in the past two years thanks to Honorary Consul Hatim Raslan who voluntarily organise it in collaboration with Gambia Students' Union in Egypt.

The event was marked with various activities ranging from football matches, dinner, and discussion on the importance of independence as well as their role in it.

During discussion, president of The Gambian Students' Union in Egypt Ebrima Njie stressed the importance of unity among Gambians in facing challenges.

International Lawyer and adviser of the Cairo Governor Dr. Maher Hashem assured Gambians that Egypt is their second home, saying his doors are always open to them.

Gambia's Honorary Consul Hatim Raslan, who continues to impact lives of Gambians residing in Egypt expressed gratitude in joining The Gambian community in Egypt to celebrate the day their country gained her self-governance from the British.

Mr. Raslan expressed well wishes to The Gambia and her people and also renewed his commitment in serving them.

General Supervisor of the union Ahmad Tijan Jallow thanked all those who contributed to the success of the event.