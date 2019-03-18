Gambia: Kombo South Rumbles Amid Ongoing Gunjur, Berending Land Border Clash

A heavy para military, Gambia Armed Forces and ECOMIG security personnel who were deployed to Gunjur yesterday morning clashed with some local armed groups from Gunjur and Berending villages and dispersed them in the wake of Friday's land clash that led to the death of one person leaving others hospitalised.

The groups were armed with cutlasses, handmade rifles, stones and sticks over a parcel of land dispute. Three boys Buba Jatta, Abas Manjang and Musa Manjang, all from Gunjur were injured with gun shots wounds and taken to hospital.

This fracas came following the killing of Buba Jammeh, a native of Gunjur by one Buba Drammeh from Berending village over the same land border conflict after the victim was reported to have been shot dead at the land border conflict area between the two villages. The conflict emanated from a demarcation activity that Buba Jammeh was carrying out at the site.

The police intervention officers and the ECOMIG forces stationed on the ground to disperse and calm the situation, which went on for about 8 hours, used tear gases including other security barricades. The groups were throwing stones, metal bars and sticks from both ends of the disputed land border communities.

Gambia Supreme Islamic Council president Muhammad Lamin Touray, including other prominent village elders in Gunjur arrived at the ground to help calm the crowd that was advancing towards the waiting armed groups of Berending. The groups again started to throw stones and sticks from the both sides of the violent communities but the security forces using tear gases dispersed them.

An emergency meeting among elders of Gunjur village was later held at the Alkalo's residence, which discussed ways of ending further possible violence between the communities while advising authorities to take necessary steps to avoid any retaliation from the side of Gunjur.

Armed security since Saturday have been guarding the Gunjur police station together with the ECOMIG forces present with barricades at the conflict border land area of the two villages.