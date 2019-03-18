Gambia: Wallidan Suffers Another Upset in 1st Division

Wallidan suffered another upset in the current Gambia Football Federation (GFF)) domestic division one league after losing to FF cup champions Gambia Armed Forces 2-1 in the week-fifteen fixture played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium.

The blue boys slipped to Fortune 1-0 in the week-fourteen match before playing against the soldiers, who drew 1-1 with BK Milan.

Gambia Armed Forces now secured 23 points in fifteen league matches and Wallidan with 22 points after fifteen league matches.

Gambia Ports Authority drew goalless with Fortune at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama on the same day.

The ferry boys clutched 20 points after fifteen league matches and Fortune with 18 points in fifteen league matches.