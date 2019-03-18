Gambia: Tom Sainfiet - Gambia Needs to Make History to Qualify in Afcon

Scorpions head coach Tom Sainfiet said on Friday that his Scorpions side has to make history by beating Algeria and to pray that Togo and Benin draw in their encounter to make it to the AFCON tournament in Egypt, later in the summer.

Unveiling his squad for the encounter with Algeria on 22nd of this month, the Belgian coach selected 20 players most of whom are foreign-based players and a single home-based player.

He said group D in the AFCON Qualifiers is yet to be finished as Algeria is the only team to seal qualification. He added that there are three teams (The Gambia, Benin and Togo) battling for the second position.

"This is the first time in the history of Gambian football that senior national team can qualify on the last match-day for a major tournament," he said, and added, "this is a game with lot of tension, hope and expectation but very difficult game."

According to him, Gambia need to pass two opponents to be in the second position to be able to qualify to Egypt, noting that they will be going with the ambition to do all they can to make history. He said to make history they need to first write two histories.

He said they need to go to Algeria to win that match for the first time in 36 years and also count on a draw between Togo and Benin.

"We need to win if we want to qualify and also pray for a draw between Benin and Togo game. If Benin win Togo, even if we win Algeria 10-0, we are out; and also if Togo win Benin, even if we beat Algeria, we are out," he said

The Scorpions full squad:

Modou Jobe (El-Kanemi Warriors, Nigeria)

Baboucarr Gaye (Arminia Bielefeld, Germany)

Mamadou Danso (Unattached), Bubacarr Sanneh (Anderlecht, Belgium), Omar Colley (Sampdoria, Italy)

Mohammed Mbye (Mjally, Sweden)

Simon Richter (BK Bronshoj, Denmark)

Dawda Ngum (BK Bronshoj, Denmark)

Ibou Touray (Salford City, England)

Ngine Faye Njie (Gamtel, The Gambia)

Ebrima Adams (Ebbsfleet United, England)

Ebrima Sohna (Unattached) Ablie Jallow (Metz, France) Kalifa Manneh (Catania, Italy) Bubacarr Jobe (Mjallby, Sweden)

Adama Jammeh (Etoile de Sahel, Tunisia)

Ebrima Colley (Atalanta, Italy) Musa Barrow (Atalanta, Italy) Mohammed Badomosi (FUS Tabat, Morocco)

Nuha Marong (Atletico Baleares, Spain).