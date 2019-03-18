18 March 2019

Gambia: Gunjur UTD. Shares Points With Red Hawks in 2nd Tier

By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United Saturday drew goalless with Red Hawks in the 2018-2019 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second division league in the week-sixteen game played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

Both sides were defeated in their last league outings and came for the maximum points to bounce back in the league but the match failed to produce a winner.

Gunjur is now with 26 points after fifteen league matches and Red Hawks with 13 points in fifteen league matches.

Latrikunda United defeated Serrekunda East Bi 1-0 and hammered Sporting Real 4-0.

