Gambia: UK Charity Vows to Invest in Gambia's Education and Sanitation

A United Kingdom-based charity who call themselves Orphan Child have promised to extend their humanitarian support to the Gambia to improve learning and water provision with clear emphasises on the needs and aspirations of Orphans.

On Friday March 15th, the charity inaugurated a four classroom block, a water borehole, toilet and sanitary facilities at a Madarasa School in Busumbala, Kombo North. They laid the foundation stone for the construction of an extra classroom block that officials say will ease the placement of teeming number of students who have shown interest to register at the school.

Iftkhar Hussain, a member of the charity said the project have dug twenty-five wells in the country, boreholes and constructed a Madarasa for Orphans and less privileged people, adding that plans are far afoot to commence the construction of a new Madarasa for the children of Bwiam, promising that construction of more wells and boreholes will follow.

"The charity has brought difference in the lives of people. This is really humbling and an opportunity to do our part towards the improvement of mankind on this earth because once you die is over and you cannot make any difference," he said.

Mr. Hussain said this is the good reason why they took it upon themselves to build orphanages across the world, saying hopefully their next orphanage will be built in The Gambia.

He said they have spent about 15, 000 pounds in the project, noting that 3, 000 pounds was spent on the construction of the borehole at the Madarasa to make water accessible to both the school and the local neighborhood.

Speaking on behalf of the community of Busumbala, National Assembly Member of the area Saikouba Jarju thanked the charity for supporting his constituency, saying that education and water are cardinal components of the National Development Plan (NDP).

He urged the beneficiaries to put the school into good use by sending their kids to the Madarasa, saying that it is children's' right to be educated.