18 March 2019

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: President Barrow Calls for Calm in Gunjur, Berending

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow said he is concerned and closely monitoring the situation of reports of rising tensions and violence coming out of Kombo South between the communities of Gunjur and Berending is very disturbing.

President Barrow is advising both sides to exercise maximum restraint and calm. He equally calls on the two communities to allow local authorities and the deployed law enforcement agencies to do their jobs.

The president urges people not to take the law into their own hands, especially on matters of land ownership. The government has instituted a Land Commission, where all matters relating to land issues should be addressed.

