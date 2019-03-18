Gambia: Darboe Tells Supporters He's Now Free Like a Bird

Former vice president, Ousainou Darboe has told his supporters after he was sacked on Friday that he is now free like a bird and could fly anywhere around the world without being committed to any government work.

Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, who was sacked last Friday by President Adama Barrow was addressing his supporters, family members and friends who came to show solidarity at his house shortly after he was fired.

The sacking of Mr. Darboe has made Barrow appoint three vice presidents in less than three years, using executive powers he had criticised Jammeh of.

Mr. Darboe made a little joke of his dismissal, saying "the bus conductor had dropped me off the bus. I can fly anywhere I wanted. I am now a free man."

The UDP leader went on to call on his supporters to be law abiding and avoid any action that would render inoperative the courthouse in Banjul, at the same time raising the case of the fired MP Ya Kumba Jaiteh.

"I don't want any of my supporters to cause noise at/ during the resumption of Ya Kumba Jaiteh's case. If any citizen is interested to attend the court can do so but without resorting to disorderliness," he said.

He finally called on his supporters to be more steadfast and work towards the development of the UDP.

Some of the speakers at the meeting claimed that Mr. Barrow has betrayed the UDP. "He has betrayed us. With the advent of smartphones, now we can use it to communicate with the entire country. Darboe has nothing to lose. He has our support," said some of UDP supporters.