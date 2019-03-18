Gambia: Amadou Sanneh - My Sacking Did Not Surprise Me

The former minister of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment, Amadou Sanneh has said that his sacking did not come to him as a surprise, saying he knew earlier that Barrow had planned for it for long time but didn't have ways to do it.

Sanneh was speaking to UDP supporters, family members and friends shortly after he was fired from Barrow's Cabinet.

He further said, he spoke with Darboe who had travelled to Mauritania about the issue of Ya Kumba Jaiteh, adding that Darboe communicated to Adama Barrow and told him that he didn't have any authority to sack Ya Kumba, in which he said, Barrow angrily told lawyer Darboe that this is what you are also saying.

"Now it is left to us. I am not in UDP to support one person; be it Ousainou Darboe or Adama Barrow but rather I am in UDP for the interest of the Gambia," he said. "Adama Barrow has betrayed us now, and that he's now seeing only himself now not to be there for 5 years, but he's looking at being the president for the next 10 years."

He revealed that they have heard all what President Adama Barrow always said: "I don't even sit yet, you people want to coup d'état me," Sanneh quoted Barrow as saying.

He accused Barrow as someone who always looks at his interest, and to him, he saw this sacking coming earlier.

"We encountered a lot during Jammeh's time and getting to this stage, believing that we should be enjoying, but God desires that this one will be another issue of its own different from Jammeh's own," he said.

"I suspected about this earlier because some people within the executive are very short-tempered and they always want to be doing something, but Darboe always protect him and tell those people that Barrow is from UDP," he said.

According to him, they as UDP have always been fighting with APRC, but Adama Barrow who is from UDP is now appointing APRC personnels beside him, saying these are the people advising him.

"Adama Barrow is now taking the footsteps of Yahya Jammeh, thereby appointing APRC personnels and Jammeh's people," he said, citing the CRR governor as an example.

He said that there is no change of government but the only change is Barrow replacing Yahya Jammeh.

He added that Barrow is now appointing all the APRC personnel and Jammeh's people, which he said is a very cause for concern. "The people that we have been fighting yesterday, is the same people that he is appointing today to fight us again because these are the people who are advising him as well giving him ideas," he said.

He finally said that they would now leave everything in the hands of God, adding that they are not position-minded but instead, they want the progress of The Gambia.