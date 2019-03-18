Gambia: Barrow Parts With Darboe

President Adama Barrow on Friday sacked vice president, Ousainou Darboe - a man he always described as his 'political Godfather.'

"You can jail Ousainou Darboe, but you can't take his knowledge from him," Barrow once said of Mr. Darboe.

He also fired two other ministers from his Cabinet: Amadou Sanneh, the minister Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment and Lamin N. Dibba, minister of Agriculture.

Mr. Barrow acted on his executive powers, the very powers he earlier criticised Yahya Jammeh for using, thereby sacking three ministers.

Below reads the news release from the Office of the President on the sacking of the trio:

"STATEHOUSE, BANJUL, 15th MARCH 2019 - His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia acting under the provisions of sections 70 (5) (a), 71(4) (b) and Sections 70(3) and 71(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia has made the following changes to his cabinet with effect from 15th March 2019:

1. H.E. A.N.M. Ousainou Darboe has been relieved of his cabinet appointment as the Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia with immediate effect, and Honourable Dr. Isatou Touray, Minister of Health has now been appointed to the position of the Vice President. She will oversee the Ministry of Health until further notice.

2. Hon. Amadou Sanneh has been relieved of his cabinet appointment as Minister to Trade, Regional Integration, Industry and Employment. Mr Lamin Jobe has been appointed Minister of Trade, Regional Integration, Industry and Employment. The 51-year-old Jobe is a native of Sanchaba Sulay Jobe and holds a Master Degree in Business Administration from the University of Poona, India. Mr Jobe worked at the Ministry of Finance and Trade from 1981 to 1996 before moving to the National Investment Promotion Authority and Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation respectively. From 1998 to date, he was General Manager of LAMFAM Enterprises in The Gambia and Guinea Bissau respectively, before his current appointment as Minister of Trade, Regional Integration, Industry and Employment.

3. Hon. Lamin N. Dibba has been relieved from his appointment as Minister of Agriculture, and Honourable James Gomez, Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources will oversee the Agriculture Ministry until further notice."