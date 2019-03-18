Gambia: Gunjur, Berending Land Scuffle Claims One Life

A land dispute between Gunjur and Berending villages in Kombo South has claimed that life of one individual on Saturday.

One Buba Drammeh of Berending shot the victim Buba Jammeh in the stomach as the two villages scuffled over land issue. The deceased was in his late 40's.

Police have arrested nine people in connection with the matter.

The accused Mr. Drammeh is alleged to have shot one Foday Jammeh who sustained injuries. The victims were rushed to Brikama Major Hospital, The Point has learned.

Eyewitnesses told The Point that after the arrest of nine people by the police an angry mob stormed the police station and threw stones, damaging windows and wind-screens of the police vehicles. Both the Inspector General of Police and the PIU commander of the West Coast Region were stoned.

Our Kombo North correspondent said that the police chief upon arrival at the scene could not step out of his car as he was surrounded by the angry mob who were stoning at him. He was forced to drive rough to save his life.

A human right activist and former minister of Information, Amadou Scattred Janneh, a native of Gunjur, told The Point that the priority at the moment was to calm the whole situation, saying there was no point for a blame game.

"We need to save lives and make sure there is peace in the area. And then the community also, we have our chief here and those who know the history of this problem to find a common solution to it," he said. "But the priority right now is to make sure that there is calm in both communities so that we do not have revenge of killings or revenge of attacks from both ends."

He said there are many occasions when they warned the authorities that unless something is done about the land situation in the country, there would be problems, citing Faraba case as an example. He said authorities always act late even after several warnings.