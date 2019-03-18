South Africa: Gauteng ANC Welcomes Decision to Terminate Bosasa Contracts With Provincial Government

The ANC in Gauteng has welcomed the termination of Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, contracts with provincial government.

This intention was announced by Premier David Makhura after the company was implicated in alleged state capture revealed by former chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo commission.

The Mail & Guardian reported in February that the controversial company benefitted from several deals with national and local government departments, including the Limpopo department of social development, the Gauteng department of education, the Northern Cape department of arts and culture and the national Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

"This decision is in keeping with the commitment to the people of Gauteng and South Africa as a whole made by the ANC in its election manifesto to 'put an end to state capture, restore the integrity of public institutions and tackle corruption, while ensuring that government has the capacity, resources and people to serve citizens effectively'," ANC Gauteng spokesperson Tasneem Motara said in a statement on Sunday.

The ANC in Gauteng says that it is "unequivocal" about running a clean government as resolved in its conferences which set up measures to prevent state looting.

"One such measure is the introduction of the Open Tender System.

"This process has enhanced transparency in government and created significant awareness about public procurement and accountability in decision making," Motara explained.

The governing party in the province further notes the appointment of the civil society-led Ethics Advisory Council.

"There are no longer grey areas when it comes to practices that have the potential to undermine the ability of the state to run a corruption free government," Motara added.

ANC Gauteng maintains that it remains committed to rid government of all forms of corruption and maladministration.

"If it is not addressed, it will result in the reversal of the democratic gains we have made in the past 25 years," Motara concluded.

