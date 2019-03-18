Angola: President Condoles With Mozambican Counterpart

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Sunday sent a message of condolences to Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi on the death of scores and other hundreds injured as tropical cyclone that hit the territory.

Cyclone IDAI, which brought floodwater and widespread destruction to Mozambique, also caused material damages and washed away residences, mainly in centre region of the country with stress to Beira city.

"I learn with deep concern of the strong impact of the cyclone IDAI which has even caused loss of scores of human lives and hundreds injured in addition to destruction of Homes, schools, businesses, hospitals and police stations and thousands are stranded, "reads a note from the President's Press Office reached Angop.

João Lourenço shares with President Filipe Nyusi the pain of the families of the victims and expresses solidarity with the brother People of Angola, hoping that the solidarity from different parts of the world can help reduce the pain caused by dramatic losses to the Mozambican nation, reads the document.