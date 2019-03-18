18 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Yusuf Saloojee, Former Iran Ambassador Arrested Over Alleged Corrupt MTN Deal, Dies

Photo: Wikipedia
(file photo)
By Canny Maphanga

Former South African ambassador to Iran, Yusuf Saloojee, who was embroiled in the MTN/Turkcell saga, has died, a community journalist told News24 on Monday.

"He passed away in the morning and his funeral will be at 19:30 this evening.

"I cannot at this stage reveal the circumstances surrounding his death," Mohammed Choonara said.

The SA Police Service arrested Saloojee, 75, in February for alleged corruption relating to the awarding of a cellphone licence to MTN Group Ltd after it was initially given to Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri, Fin24 reported.

The retired former ambassador faced allegations that he facilitated the cancellation of the Turkcell licence by the Iranian government, which was then awarded to MTN. His role in this process allegedly scored him earnings worth R1.4m which was then used to buy a house in Tshwane.

